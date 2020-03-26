Meghan Markle's first on-screen gig post decision to step down as a senior Royal is a documentary on elephants!

The duchess of Sussex has played the role of a narrator in Disneynature's upcoming documentary titled 'Elephant' set to premiere on Disney+ on April 3, 2020. 'Elephant' follows a family's adventurous and life-changing journey to Africa.

Disney confirmed Markle's role via a teaser video shared on Twitter and captioned: "Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus".

According to People, all proceeds from the documentary will be channeled to supporting Elephants Without Borders, a non profit organization protecting elephants across Africa. Back in 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan visited the NGO in Bostwana.

The Royals are officially set to lose their titles from March 31, 2020 after publicly announcing on January 8 that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family.