Meet Tierny Olalere, fast-rising actress with eyes on Nollywood dominance

The story of Nollywood's success can be associated to the contributions of talents like Tierny Olalere, who autograph their work with excellence.

The talented role interpreter has continued to pull the weight of fame with her remarkable role interpretations. Olalere who has featured in movies like ‘Mystic Birth’, ‘Yellow’, ‘Knock Knock’, ‘Isemi’, and a host of others is set to take Nollywood by storm.

Pulse Nigeria

On how her acting journey began, she said: “Yes have always wanted to act. I enjoy writing fictional stories and I act them out when I’m alone." The passionate thespian noted that her acting talent was groomed as a child in church. "I started acting on stage in church. It started from the children's choir,” Olalere revealed.

Years down the line, the actress continues to strive to become a household name amidst the challenges of the industry.