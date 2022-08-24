RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Meet Tierny Olalere, fast-rising actress with eyes on Nollywood dominance

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Olalere has starred in over a dozen titles and is now set to take the industry by storm.

Nollywood has gained an international reputation and inspired new film industries across Africa. The industry is widely considered as a showcase of the country's culture and occurrences.

The story of Nollywood's success can be associated to the contributions of talents like Tierny Olalere, who autograph their work with excellence.

The talented role interpreter has continued to pull the weight of fame with her remarkable role interpretations. Olalere who has featured in movies like ‘Mystic Birth’, ‘Yellow’, ‘Knock Knock’, ‘Isemi’, and a host of others is set to take Nollywood by storm.

On how her acting journey began, she said: “Yes have always wanted to act. I enjoy writing fictional stories and I act them out when I’m alone." The passionate thespian noted that her acting talent was groomed as a child in church. "I started acting on stage in church. It started from the children's choir,” Olalere revealed.

Years down the line, the actress continues to strive to become a household name amidst the challenges of the industry.

One of the biggest challenges I faced early on in my cater was me not being familiar enough with the kind of industry. I also had issues with funding. You know money plays a vital role in the actualization of one's dreams. Those were the major challenges,” the actress shared. In a world grappling with many struggles, Tierny is inspiring many with her talent and storytelling aptitude. The actress is set to star in a forthcoming high school series, ‘Just Like The Star’, which she doubled as producer, roles which she admits challenged her very core.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu
