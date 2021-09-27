Damola Johnson
Meet the Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 contestants
Age: 26
State of Origin: Lagos
Hobbies: Football and Swimming
Film director, media executive and writer.
Mfon Mikel Esin
Freelance writer and model
Age: 27
State Of Origin: Akwa Ibom
Hobbies :Swimming, Reading and Travelling
Iniabasi Umoren
Singer and music producer.
Age: 26 Years
State Of Origin: Akwa Ibom
Hobbies : Swimming and Playing Video Games
Samson Onoja Abah
Student
Age: 25
State of Origin: Benue
Hobbies : Photography, Swimming and Calisthenics.
Gerald Odeka
Athlete
Age: 35
State Of Origin: Delta
Hobbies : Singing, Playing Video Games and Travelling
Samuel Ishmael
IT expert
Age: 35
State Of Origin: Ogun
Hobbies : Travelling, Video Games, Adventure
Tobechukwu Okoye
Technician/Student
Age: 26
State Of Origin: Anambra
Hobbies : Football & Dancing
Emmanuel Nnebe
Paralegal, Model and Actor
Age: 29
State Of Origin: Anambra
Hobbies : Swimming, Writing, Dancing
Jennifer Okorie
Student
Age: 22
State Of Origin: Abia
Hobbies : Singing, Dancing & Sports
Chidimma Okeibe
Project Assistant
Age: 29
State Of Origin: Imo
Hobbies : Swimming & Adventure
Omokhafe Bello
Realtor and Entrepreneur
Age: 34
State Of Origin: Edo
Hobbies : Travelling, Swimming, Cooking and Singing
Esitima Edem
Hostess
Age: 24
State Of Origin: Akwa Ibom
Hobbies : Cooking, Swimming and Working Out
Godswill Oboh
Businessman
Age: 25
State Of Origin: Delta
Hobbies : Adventure and Swimming
Olayinka Omoya
Music Artiste
Age: 26
State of Origin: Ekiti
Hobbies: Singing, Swimming and Dancing
Damilola Odedina
Cinematographer and Video Editor
Age: 25
State of Origin: Ogun
Hobbies : Volunteering, Swimming and playing football
Solomon Yankari
Fitness Instructor
Age: 26
State of Origin: Bauchi
Hobbies : Swimming, Hiking and Fitness
