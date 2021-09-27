RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Meet the Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 contestants

Meet the Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 contestants

Damola Johnson

Age: 26

State of Origin: Lagos

Hobbies: Football and Swimming

Film director, media executive and writer.

Damola Johnson
Damola Johnson Pulse Nigeria

Mfon Mikel Esin

Freelance writer and model

Age: 27

State Of Origin: Akwa Ibom

Hobbies :Swimming, Reading and Travelling

Mfon Mikel Esin
Mfon Mikel Esin Pulse Nigeria

Iniabasi Umoren

Singer and music producer.

Age: 26 Years

State Of Origin: Akwa Ibom

Hobbies : Swimming and Playing Video Games

Iniabasi
Iniabasi Pulse Nigeria

Samson Onoja Abah

Student

Age: 25

State of Origin: Benue

Hobbies : Photography, Swimming and Calisthenics.

Samson Onoja
Samson Onoja Pulse Nigeria

Gerald Odeka

Athlete

Age: 35

State Of Origin: Delta

Hobbies : Singing, Playing Video Games and Travelling

Gerald Odeka
Gerald Odeka Pulse Nigeria

Samuel Ishmael

IT expert

Age: 35

State Of Origin: Ogun

Hobbies : Travelling, Video Games, Adventure

Samuel Ishmael
Samuel Ishmael Pulse Nigeria

Tobechukwu Okoye

Technician/Student

Age: 26

State Of Origin: Anambra

Hobbies : Football & Dancing

Tobechukwu Okoye
Tobechukwu Okoye Pulse Nigeria

Emmanuel Nnebe

Paralegal, Model and Actor

Age: 29

State Of Origin: Anambra

Hobbies : Swimming, Writing, Dancing

Emmanuel Nnebe
Emmanuel Nnebe Pulse Nigeria

Jennifer Okorie

Student

Age: 22

State Of Origin: Abia

Hobbies : Singing, Dancing & Sports

Jennifer Okorie
Jennifer Okorie Pulse Nigeria

Chidimma Okeibe

Project Assistant

Age: 29

State Of Origin: Imo

Hobbies : Swimming & Adventure

Chidimma Okeibe
Chidimma Okeibe Pulse Nigeria

Omokhafe Bello

Realtor and Entrepreneur

Age: 34

State Of Origin: Edo

Hobbies : Travelling, Swimming, Cooking and Singing

Omokhafe Bello
Omokhafe Bello Pulse Nigeria

Esitima Edem

Hostess

Age: 24

State Of Origin: Akwa Ibom

Hobbies : Cooking, Swimming and Working Out

Esitima Edem
Esitima Edem Pulse Nigeria

Godswill Oboh

Businessman

Age: 25

State Of Origin: Delta

Hobbies : Adventure and Swimming

Godswill
Godswill Pulse Nigeria

Olayinka Omoya

Music Artiste

Age: 26

State of Origin: Ekiti

Hobbies: Singing, Swimming and Dancing

Olayinka Omoya
Olayinka Omoya Pulse Nigeria

Damilola Odedina

Cinematographer and Video Editor

Age: 25

State of Origin: Ogun

Hobbies : Volunteering, Swimming and playing football

Damilola Odedina
Damilola Odedina Pulse Nigeria

Solomon Yankari

Fitness Instructor

Age: 26

State of Origin: Bauchi

Hobbies : Swimming, Hiking and Fitness

Solomon Yankari
Solomon Yankari Pulse Nigeria

