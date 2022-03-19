Meet Kamala Khan, marvel’s first muslim south-asian superhero

Kamala Khan made her comics debut in 2013 and was quick to become a fan favourite in the Marvel fandom. Considering the successful slew of mini-series last year which included LOKI, Wanda Vision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, What...If?, and Hawkeye, Marvel has deemed it fit for her story to follow the same approach but with a unique twist.

Newbie Iman Vellani takes the lead role for the titular character in this series which will cause her to appear in more MCU flicks from now on, considering a marvel multiverse is in motion. Originally, Kamala was introduced as an "Inhuman" in the comics, but her nature and powers would likely be altered in the live-action adaptation as seen in the trailer footage where her powers come from gauntlets.