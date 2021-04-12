How desperate can one be for love? For reality stars Coco and Gbenga, it's 10 days or so Oluseyi Asurf's newly released reality show promises.

The Afrobyt production is set in Lagos and follows two strangers on their journey to finding true love in the rarest, most unconventional places in 10 days.

Coco, an island bred vibrant young woman takes her love hunt to the mainland. There, she meets Gbenga aka Fitcher, a thorough street bred who is set to do anything legal to survive (including feigning affection).

'10 Days 2 Love' is produced by Uchenna Okoro, Akpos Otubuere and directed by Bukola Jimoh.

Watch episode one: