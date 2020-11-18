The 16th African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), themed 'Hope', officially has a date following months of delays and speculations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The anticipated 2020 awards will hold on December 20 with former Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Steve Ayorinde presiding over the year's jury.

Speaking on the reason for this year's delayed awards, AMAA founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe revealed that they had hoped that it could be a physical event.

“This year, due to the pandemic, there has been delays and date changes because we have been hoping for the world to open up so we can congregate physically for the AMAAs. Film making and awards are about team and networking, rooms filled with happiness, laughter, wine, dances and jubilations for the year’s hard work.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has made it impossible, as the world goes through the second wave of lockdowns and Nigeria still recovering from the aftershock of the #EndSARS dilemma—where youths were demanding for the rejuvenation of the values of togetherness, a better police force, better Nigeria and Africa. As we come together for the 16th edition of AMAA, it is to reward African cinema, and to embrace the fact that we have been working even in these troubling and difficult times,” Anyiam-Osigwe said.

Ahead of the anticipated November 20, 2020 nominations, here is a look at the award's 12- man jury.

Steve Ayorinde

Steve Ayorinde [Justu Magazine]

The former Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of the National Mirror newspaper is a pioneer member of the Academy and this year's jury president.

Berni Goldblat

Berni Goldblat [Cinema Escapist]

Goldblat is a seasoned Swiss-Zimbabwean film maker and critic who has been an AMAA juror since 2007.

Shaibu Husseni

Shaibu Husseini [Fred Film Radio]

A seasoned Nigerian journalist and film curator, Shaibu Husseni is also a pioneer member of the Academy and former jury president.

Filippe Savadogo

Filippe Savadogo [Semaca]

The former Minister of Culture, Tourism and Communication for Burkina Faso has been an AMAA juror since 2014.

Charles Burnet

Charles Burnet [Newsroom| UCLA]

The American filmmaker joined AMAA juror alongside Filippe Savadogo in 2014. The seasoned filmmaker is known for his 1981 award-winning film 'Killer of Sheep' among other films and documentaries.

Asantewa Olatunji

Asantewa Olatunji [Leadership Newspaper]

Asantewa Olatunji is a legal practitioner and a permanent AMAA juror. She is also one of the founders of the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF).

Keith Shiri

Keith Shiri [Twitter]

Keith Shiri is a Zimbabwean film curator who is a founding juror at the African Movie Academy Award.

Dorothee Wenner

Dorothee Wenner [Guardian Nigeria]

The German filmmaker, curator and journalist is also a permanent AMAA founding juror.

Ayuko Babu

Ayuko Babu [Los Angeles Sentinel]

Ayuko Babu is an international cultural, political and legal consultant specializing in Pan African affairs. He is the Executive Director of the Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) and a permanent AMAA juror.

John Akomfrah O.B.E

John Akomfrah O.B.E [Dakar Biennale]

John Akomfrah is a British filmmaker, writer of Ghanaian descent. The seasoned award-winning film curator is an AMAA juror.

June Givanni

June Givanni [Oliver Enwonwu]

June Givanni is a Guyanese-born London-based film curator specialised in African-related movies.

Hyginus Ozoemen Ekwauzi

Hyginus Ozoemen Ekwauzi [The Guardian Nigeria]

The AMAA juror is a film critic and seasoned writer who has delved into the deep waters of poetry, prose, theatre and film exploring the complex exchanges of each genre.