Kate Henshaw and two other judges with a Nigerian parent have been discovered to be members of the “Wall of the World.”

The two other judges with a Nigerian parent are creative director, Yemi A.D (Adeyemi Dele Adekunle), who is representing the Czech Republic and international casting director, Zora DeHorter.

Henshaw had announced her achievement on her Instagram account in the early hours of Friday, January 25, 2019.

The three Nigerians joined Hollywood actress, Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill, and RuPaul.

Kate Henshaw

Kate Henshaw joins the reality show as an award-winning Nigerian actress representing Nigeria at the “Wall of the World.”

A successful actress, Henshaw had first appeared as a judge on a reality show, Nigeria’s Got Talent.

She was one of the three judges that also had Dan Foster and Yibo Koko on the panel.

Yemi A.D

Yemi A.D is a creative director representing the Czech Republic at the “Wall of the World.”

Born Adeyemi Dele Adekunle, the choreographer and art director was born to a Nigerian father and a Czech mother.

His multicultural background has helped him in exploring different cultures and regions in his own artistic way. Yemi's constant exploration of diverse cultures from around the world has been the core of his own art, philosophy, and creations.

Zora DeHorter

Zora DeHorter is a professional casting director representing Nigeria at the “Wall of the World.”

The Nigerian born and British raised Zora has earned her place as an independent film, television, and commercial casting director.

She has cast such films as ‘Ali G InDa House’, ‘Species III’ and ‘Loving Annabelle’ which won 10 awards.