news

Mawuli Gavor is the new Ghanaian actor on Nollywood bloc with appearances in almost 10 Nollywood movies in 2018.

In 2018, the actor featured in movies that include 'Payday', 'Obsession', 'Chief Daddy', 'Hire A Woman,' 'Eve', 'What a Man needs in a woman', and 'Rumour Has it.'

ALSO READ: BON 2018: Mawuli Gavor, Olivia Orji win 'Best Kiss' category

Gavor, in 2018, worked with various Nigerian movie stars that include Richard Mofe Damijo, Joke Silva, Linda Ejiofor, Shaffy Bello, Patience Ozokwor, Nkem Owoh and Kate Henshaw.

The Ghanaian won the award for Best Kiss in a Nollywood movie at the Best Of Nollywood awards for his role in Obsession alongside Odera Olivia Orji.

Gavor is currently on the set of Kathryn Fasegha's movie, '2 Weeks in Lagos' featuring Toyin Abraham, Joke Silva, Oke Uzoeshi and Beverly Naya.

A brand ambassadorship from Martini in Ghana and Nigeria changed his whole career path leading him to the world of movies in 2014.

The actor also got himself a role in the Idris Elba movie, 'Beast of No Nation,' which was partly shot in Ghana.

In 2016, he got himself a role in Africa Magic's 'Hush' and has since remained on the set shuttling between Lagos, Nigeria and Ghana.

In 2014, Gavor featured in 'Devil in the Detail' and he has never looked back since.

Gavor is a Ghanaian born TV presenter, actor, producer and entrepreneur, who started modeling in New York at the age of 19 years old while pursuing a degree in Finance Management at the at the Franklin and Marshall University, Pennsylvania, US.

He returned to Ghana after the completion of his studies, where he picked up a job as an accountant in Ghana.