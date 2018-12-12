Pulse.ng logo
Movies

Mawuli Gavor is the new Ghanaian actor on Nollywood bloc

Gavor is currently on the set of Kathryn Fasegha's movie, '2 Weeks in Lagos' featuring Toyin Abraham, Joke Silva, Oke Uzoeshi and Beverly Naya.

  • Published:
Mawuli Gavor is the new Ghanaian actor on Nollywood bloc play

Mawuli Gavor

(Instagram/Mawuli Gavor)

Mawuli Gavor is the new Ghanaian actor on Nollywood bloc with appearances in almost 10 Nollywood movies in 2018.

In 2018, the actor featured in movies that include 'Payday', 'Obsession', 'Chief Daddy', 'Hire A Woman,' 'Eve', 'What a Man needs in a woman', and 'Rumour Has it.'

ALSO READ: BON 2018: Mawuli Gavor, Olivia Orji win 'Best Kiss' category

Gavor, in 2018, worked with various Nigerian movie stars that include Richard Mofe Damijo, Joke Silva, Linda Ejiofor, Shaffy Bello, Patience Ozokwor, Nkem Owoh and Kate Henshaw.

The Ghanaian won the award for Best Kiss in a Nollywood movie at the Best Of Nollywood awards for his role in Obsession alongside Odera Olivia Orji.

BON 2018: Mawuli Gavor, Olivia Orji win 'Best Kiss' category play Mawuli Gavor and Odera Olivia Corji in 'Obsession.' (YouTube)

 

play RMD, Shaffy Bello, Mawuli Gavor (Instagram/Mawuli Gavor)

 

A brand ambassadorship from Martini in Ghana and Nigeria changed his whole career path leading him to the world of movies in 2014.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mawuli Gavor (@mawuli_gavor) on

 

The actor also got himself a role in the Idris Elba movie, 'Beast of No Nation,' which was partly shot in Ghana.

play Kate Henshaw, Mawuli Gavor and RMD (Instagram/Mawuli Gavor)

 

In 2016, he got himself a role in Africa Magic's 'Hush' and has since remained on the set shuttling between Lagos, Nigeria and Ghana.

play Mawuli Gavor and Linda Ejiofor (Instagram/Mawuli Gavor)

 

In 2014, Gavor featured in 'Devil in the Detail' and he has never looked back since.

Gavor is a Ghanaian born TV presenter, actor, producer and entrepreneur, who started modeling in New York at the age of 19 years old while pursuing a degree in Finance Management at the at the Franklin and Marshall University, Pennsylvania, US.

play Mawuli Gavor, Patience Ozokwor and Nkem Owoh (Instagram/Mawuli Gavor)

 

He returned to Ghana after the completion of his studies, where he picked up a job as an accountant in Ghana.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

