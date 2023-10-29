ADVERTISEMENT
Matthew Perry's top 5 moments as Chandler Bing on 'Friends'

Matthew Perry played a funny, charming, and lovable character, and one of the reasons why Friends is so popular.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing [Buzzfeed]
Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing [Buzzfeed]

The American-Canadian actor who played the character, Mathew Perry, died on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Here are five of his top moments on the show.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing [Premiere]
Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing [Premiere] Pulse Nigeria

In this season five episode, Chandler and Monica's friends finally find out they're dating, leading to a hilarious series of reactions.

Chandler's best moment comes when he tries to explain to Joey why they kept their relationship a secret, saying, "We were afraid that if you found out, you'd tell Ross, and he'd freak out." Joey's response is classic: "That's not true. I would have been supportive."

In this season six episode, Monica tries to get Chandler to cry after she finds out he hasn't cried since he was a child. She tries everything from playing sad movies to showing him pictures of kittens, but nothing works.

Chandler's best moment comes when he finally breaks down and cries after Monica tells him she's pregnant. It's a rare moment of vulnerability for Chandler, and it shows how much he loves Monica.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing [NBC]
Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing [NBC] Pulse Nigeria

In this season seven episode, Chandler and Joey are trying to get back at Monica and Rachel for pranking them. Chandler's idea is to cross the line and make fun of their weight, but Joey convinces him not to do it. However, Chandler ends up crossing the line anyway, and it leads to a big fight between the two couples.

Chandler's best moment comes when he realises he went too far and apologises to Monica. He shows he's not afraid to admit when he's wrong, and that he cares about Monica's feelings.

In this season nine episode, Chandler takes a bath for the first time in years, and it's a hilarious experience. He's completely out of his element, and he doesn't know what to do.

Chandler's best moment comes when he tries to get out of the bath, but he can't figure out how to do it. He's so embarrassed that he calls Monica for help.

Chandler Bing married Monica on Friends [Kinorium]
Chandler Bing married Monica on Friends [Kinorium] Pulse Nigeria
In this season ten episode, Chandler gets married to Monica in a beautiful ceremony. It's the perfect ending for one of the most popular couples on the show.

Chandler's best moment comes when he tells Monica he loves her more than words can say. It's a sweet and romantic moment, and it shows how much Chandler loves his wife.

ALSO READ: Chandler from 'Friends' was a star in these 5 other films, TV shows too

These are just a few of Chandler Bing's many top moments on Friends. He's a funny, charming, and lovable character, and he's one of the reasons why the show is so popular.

*

This article was mostly written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

