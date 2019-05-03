Memunah Yahaya Abaji’s new movie, ‘Clustered Colours’ puts Mary Lazarus against Deyemi Okanlawon as she strives to make his relationship with her new friend work.

Directed by Remi Ibinola, Lazarus brings a totally nosy character to fore as she tries to make Lucy Ameh’s relationship with Deyemi Okanlawon work.

‘Clustered Colours’ is a fusion of a talk show originally created by Abaji, a veteran actor of over 20-years experience. Abaji tries to profer solution to diverse challenges in the marriages of three couples played by Paul Adams and Tunbosun Aiyedehin; Stan Nze and Mary Lazarus; Lucy Ameh and Deyemi Okanlawon.

Scheduled to open at cinemas on May 3, 2019, across Nigeria, the movie first screened to a private audience in November 2018.

'Clustered Colours' tells the story of three married couples, who won an all expense paid a trip to a resort where they get to spend a whole weekend together.

Different couples from different backgrounds and orientations, a can of worms were opened when one of the couples seem not to be getting along well.

'Clustered Colours' deals with issues, problems, and pecks of rocky and not so good marriages.