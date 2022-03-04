RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Mary J. Blige to produce film based on her 'Real Love' hit song

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film will follow the song which Blige says was inspired by her true life experience.

Mary J Blige
Mary J Blige

Mary J. Blige is returning to the screens, this time as an executive producer on a Lifetime production based on her 1992 hit song 'Real Love'.

Recommended articles

Written by Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram, the coming-of-age film titled 'Real Love' will follow Kendra, a studious teen who sets off on her own for the first time to attend college in upstate New York. But when she meets her film class partner Ben, her plans are thrown for a loop. Despite disapproving parents, financial hardships, and competition to become top students, Kendra and Ben fall for one another and "ultimately learn the meaning of real love," per the movie's press release.

"I wrote 'Real Love' based on my real-life experiences and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way," Blige said in a statement confirming the production at a press conference.

"It's exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop."

The film will reportedly feature more songs from Blige's music catalog. The songstress will executive produce alongside Ashaunna Ayars, Nicole Jackson, Jordan and John Davis.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mary J. Blige to produce film based on her 'Real Love' hit song

Mary J. Blige to produce film based on her 'Real Love' hit song

Davido invites loyal aide Israel DMW to sold-out concert in London

Davido invites loyal aide Israel DMW to sold-out concert in London

Frank Orji & AACA action comedy 'The Wrong Girl' set to screen in April

Frank Orji & AACA action comedy 'The Wrong Girl' set to screen in April

Princess told me to kiss, suck the child's br*ast – Baba Ijesha tells court

Princess told me to kiss, suck the child's br*ast – Baba Ijesha tells court

Davido sells out his show at the O2 Arena

Davido sells out his show at the O2 Arena

Wizkid's 'Essence' gets certified double platinum in the US

Wizkid's 'Essence' gets certified double platinum in the US

'Dbanj Is Not My Father' - America-based songwriter, Cheekychizzy confirms exit from DB Records

'Dbanj Is Not My Father' - America-based songwriter, Cheekychizzy confirms exit from DB Records

Inkblot set to debut new thriller 'The Blood Covenant'

Inkblot set to debut new thriller 'The Blood Covenant'

Sky Film Distribution 'Lazarus' Movie Release Campaign

Sky Film Distribution 'Lazarus' Movie Release Campaign

Trending

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by real Leviev family

Simon Leviev [The Independent]

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

Sean Penn

A second season of 'The Smart Money Woman' is officially in the works!

The Smart Money Woman series debuts September 2020 [PM News]

Tunde Kelani to produce film based on Fuji icon Ayinde Barrister

Ayinde Barrister [Premium Times]