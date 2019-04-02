Ahead of the April 26th, 2019 official release in cinemas, Marvel Studio has released another trailer for 'Avengers: Endgame.' Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the less than two minutes trailer will keep lovers of the Marvel comics glued to their seats as their super heroes all gear up to after one common enemy.

The new Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.