Ahead of the April 26th, 2019 official release in cinemas, Marvel Studio has released the official trailer for 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the two minutes trailer will keep lovers of the Marvel comics glued to their seats.

After Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War and half the life in the universe instantly dissolved, a ragged group of surviving warriors, including Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, and the Hulk have come together to correct his wrongs.

Endgame will rewrite the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. When it’s all over, nothing will be the same.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie. The film arrives April 26.