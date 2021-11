In this world, the aftermath of the blip is still very much in effect. A radical group called “The Flag Bearers” is headed by anti-hero ‘Karli’. Despite her radical ideology, Karli has amassed a vast following of soldiers equipped with the same super serum Steve Rogers (The real captain! Not the one who stained the shield with blood) had. Karli has a pure heart which her followers and even Sam see. Except for Buck, John Walker(Wyatt Russell) and the US government, who think otherwise.

As the story progresses, you cannot help but see two sides here, neither black nor white. Right or wrong. This is another commendable culture marvel just seems to excel at. Marvel creates villains you garner empathy for and, in the process, forces you to challenge your moral grounds, making this mini television series more than just an on-screen visual entertainment and very relatable to real life.

Pulse Nigeria

While the struggle between right and wrong goes on among our beloved heroes and darling villains in this 6 episode series, the action is never lacking. The script is original & penetrating. Full of charm, charisma and unpredictability as the plot advances.

You have no idea! How each episode of this series will end – Making it one hell of a recommended watch. And arguably the best from Marvel’s run of series this year.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

