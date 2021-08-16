At the finale of the recently concluded ‘LOKI’, we see the timeline split into multiple realities. This has caused fans and critics to speculate whether such a resolution is an expansion of the MCU storyline or the inciting incident for the new series ‘What if…?’
Marvel: Is What If…? creative experimentation or does it hint at the return of certain MCU characters?
Perhaps it’s both. As Marvel takes us further into phase 4 with the successful run of its mini-series.
In ‘What if…’ key defining moments in MCU are revisited and this time, different decisions are made. This results in an alternate sequence of events and unimaginable realities.
Despite its appeal and creative experimentation, Marvel’s new series not just begs the question ‘What if?’ as the title suggests. It also opens up countless probabilities in the multiversal timeline that could see the return of our favourite heroes and villains to screen.
In the pilot, Agent Carter is ‘Captain America’ while Steve Rogers is still the skinny kid from Brooklyn- this time in a giant robotic suit.
With 9 more episodes to go, one can’t help but wonder what surprises ‘What If…?’ will spring up, which hero or villain will return to the MCU and more curiously what will they return as.
What if…? is available for streaming on disney+
