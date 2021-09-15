Marvel: Hawkeye’s trailer is out, and here is everything we know so far

In the events of Hawkeye, which is a continuation of Black Widow, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, takes the bow and arrow. Except she's wearing a purple suit.

The last appearance of Hawkeye happened in Avengers endgame when we found out that he had been operating under the name ‘The Ronin During the five years between the blip and thesnap—moving in the shadows as a gangster killing vigilante. Clint Barton has built up quite a reputation. This will likely be brought into the show due to the kinds of villains in the source material.

The story will be based on the hawkeye comic run from 2013, and in that, we follow Clint as he trains his protege kate bishop played by (Hailee Steinfeld)

Set to release on November 24, 20121, in gear with the holiday season, the six-episode series will follow the pair fight crime across the marvel universe in what will probably be the most grounded Disney plus show so far.

Florence Pugh will be reprising her role as Yelena Belova, which is hinted at with the post-credits of ‘Black widow’. Yelena might come as an antagonist for a brief period until she realises the truth about Black widow's death, an honourable sacrifice. Who knows, we might probably get a Clint, Kate and Yelena team-up.

The official trailer opens in December with Clint and his family having Christmas dinner. This is a nod of closure for him, seeing that he wanted nothing more than to be with his family again.

Other avengers are honoured in Hawkeye as we see, steve roger banners and performers in avengers costume all paying tribute to the heroic deeds of the Avengers in reuniting the world against Thanos in 2019’s Avengers Endgame.

The main villains in the hawkeye series will be the ‘Tracksuit mafia’ led by a gangster Ivan. They pop up occasionally during the run in an attempt to kill the ‘The Ronin’ who they assume is Clint, whereas it’s Kate Bishop who is beneath the mask.

The Hawkeye series plot and character arcs derive from the comics but what this series alters is the true origin story of Kate bishop.

Comedy is not left out as well. For example, in the trailer’s car chase scene, we get a taste of the fun-filled banter between Clint and Kate as the pair argue which arrow is the most dangerous.

Hawkeye takes a deeper dive into Clint Barton like we’ve never seen before and establishes Kate Bishop as a potential member of Fontaine’s young avengers.

After three successive mini-series after the endgame events, Hawkeye is the first not to have mind-bending reality timelines. Instead, it's simple festive theme adapted from the comics is a pleasure wrapped in Christmas boxes. It's a Hawkeye Holiday.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

