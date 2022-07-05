RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Marvel comics to introduce new gay Spider-Man character

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Marvel has confirmed the launch of a gay Spider-Man character set to make his debut on Edge of the Spider-Verse #5 comic book.

Spider-Man rendition [Metro UK]
Spider-Man rendition [Metro UK]

Confirming the newest addition, Comic book author Steve Foxe revealed that the character named Web-Weaver will posses a ‘fearlessly femme identity’. He further detailed that they were careful to develop a queer character that did not generalise LGBTQ stereotypes.

Surprise: I had the huge gay honour of helping to co-create Web-Weaver, who’ll make his debut in Edge of the Spider-verse this September,” Fox announced on Twitter.

He added: “Something I realised immediately when conceiving Web-Weaver is that he can’t – and shouldn’t – represent ALL gay men. No single character cant.

“His fearlessly femme identity is central to who he is, but it’s not the STORY… Which you can experience for yourself in September!”

Web-Weaver’s debut issue has been confirmed for an August 3 release. The character will debut alongside three other renditions of Spider-Man, including Spider-Man Noir and a Spider-Man Rex dinosaur hybrid.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

