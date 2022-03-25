Marcy Dolapo Oni & Kalu Ikeagwu to star in Hakeem Kae-Kazim's 'It's the Blackness'

According to Variety, the film which will commence filming this month will star Nigerian actors Kalu Ikeagwu and Marcy Dolapo Oni alongside Daniel Davids, Matthew J. Morrison, Kierath Jandoo, Scott Haran, Philip Kay, Isis Clunie and Varun Raj.

Set in South London, the Dapo Oshiyemi written romantic drama follows the story of two ambitious graduates from an elite university who must navigate institutional and structural racism as they look to build their careers in modern Britain while at the same time still making space in their lives for love and family.

Speaking on the film, Kae-Kazim said in a statement: "I breathe this world, I grew up in it, It’s about my community, my family and not just about the struggles we face but the culture, family dynamics and love and happiness we experience, which is rarely seen on the big screen.”