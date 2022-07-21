Man/woman of war? Then you must survive sing these horror films

So, if you think you're strong and have seen it all, here is a list of horror films you should see before concluding that you are a man/woman of war!

1. IT (2017)

If you're scared of clowns, you shouldn't watch this one. It is a 2017 horror film adapted for screen from a novel of the same title by Stephen King. It went on to beat The Exorcist’s 44-year record as the highest-grossing horror film ever.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

This one is about Zombies! — virus-infected-cannibals. It is About a group of friends who ride out the zombie apocalypse in a farmhouse in Pennsylvania. Asides the fact that it will freak almost anybody out, it is laced with social commentaries.

Pulse Nigeria

3. The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist follows the demonic possession of a young girl and her mother's attempt to rescue her through an exorcism conducted by a pair of Catholic priests.

There are reports that some viewers suffered serious physical reactions, fainting or vomiting, heart attacks and miscarriages. A psychiatric journal published a paper on "cinematic neurosis" triggered by the film.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Halloween (1978)

The plot centers around a mental patient, who was committed to a sanitarium for murdering his babysitting teenage sister on Halloween night.

Halloween premiered on October 25, 1978, in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, at the AMC Empire theatre.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Bird box (2018)

Like many horror films, this is also a film about survival. The only twist is that the protagonists must not open their eyes, so they have to move about with just their instincts.

One look at the unseen creatures causes the person go insane and commit suicide by any means available. Bird box is slow but extremely scary.

Pulse Nigeria

If you can survive seeing 3 out of the 5 listed above, you have earned yourself the bragging rights to be called a man/woman of war. I'm not sure if the widely-known "breakfast" will do anything to you.