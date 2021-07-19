'Mami Water' selected for La Biennale di Venezia's Final Cut in Venice 9th edition

The film has been selected for the Final Cut In Venice, a project organized by the La Biennale di Venezia to support films still in production to facilitate post-production and film market access.

See list of films selected:

FICTION

Under the Fig Trees by Erige Sehiri (Tunisia, Qatar, Switzerland, France)

Mami Wata by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi (Nigeria, France)

Hanging Gardens by Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji (Iraq, Palestine, United Kingdom)

DOCUMENTARY

The Mother of All Lies by Asmae El Moudir (Morocco, Germany, Qatar)

We, Students! by Rafiki Fariala (Central African Republic, France, Democratic Republic of Congo, Italy)

The Nights Still Smell of Gunpowder by Inadelso Cossa (Mozambique, Germany, France, Norway, The Netherlands, Portugal)

The ace screenwriter and director confirmed recently confirmed the selection via an Instagram post.

"It’s a BIG one! Our feature film @mamiwatamovie has been selected to participate in Final Cut in the 78th @labiennale Venice Film Festival," Obasi wrote.

"I wouldn’t, couldn’t have done it without the support of so many amazing people - a fantastic producer, co-producer, financiers, a leading cast and crew that I owe literally everything, women and men who literally gave me my dream in concrete. As always - Nigerian and Afrikan cinema is and can be anything we say it is! We’re going to Venice, Baby!"

Produced by Oge Obasi, 'Mami Water' centers on Prisca and Zinwe, daughters of Mama Efe (an intermediary between the Mermaid goddess and the people of Iyi, a small fishing village in West Africa). Their destinies change when Jasper, an escaped mercenary takes over Iyi when their mother is murdered.