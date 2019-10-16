Popular Nollywood actress, Idowu Phillips a.k.a Mama Rainbow has concluded plans to celebrate her 77th birthday in Dubai as another star, Sunday Omobolanle a.k.a Papi Luwe recently turned 65.

Mama Rainbow revealed her plans to celebrate her 77th birthday in the United Arab Emirates in one of her Instagram posts.

However, the veteran actress is yet to give further information on the get-together for her 77th birthday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, October 14, 2019, Sunday Omobolanle aka Papi Luwe turned 65 and his son, Sunkanmi Omobolanle threw a surprise birthday for him.

Mama Rainbow and Papi Luwe are renowned movie stars who became popular acting in Nigerian movies rendered in Yoruba language.

The two are both married to movie practitioners - Mama Rainbow is the widow of late theatre arts practitioner and founder of Osumare group, Femi Phillips; Papi Luwe is married to Peju Ogunmola, an actress and one of the daughters of legendary filmmaker and actor, Kola Ogunmola.