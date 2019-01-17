Mahmood Ali Balogun has been elected to lead the AVRS for two years after defeating Bond Emeruwa.

The prominent Nollywood Filmmaker, producer, and director polled nine of the 15 director’s votes against the incumbent chairman, Bond Emeruwa who has led the board since 2016.

According to an official statement from Sani Mu'azu, the Chairman, Publicity Committee of the society, the election held at the AVRS secretariat on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Ali-Balogun runs Brickwall communications limited and is popular for producing and directing the multiple award-winning film, 'Tango With Me' which starred Joseph Benjamin and Genevieve Nnaji.

Audio-Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS) is a collective management organization for cinematograph works in Nigeria. AVRS is empowered under the Extant Laws, to engage in the issuance of licenses on behalf of copyright owners in the film industry, for public and commercial use of films, collect royalties accruing to such licenses and distribute same to the copyright owners.