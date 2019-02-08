The cause of death is yet to be made public but Abang was announced dead on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Abang joined M-Net in 2013 as a scriptwriter working on content and storyline development on ‘Tinsel.’

He also worked on Africa Magic's telenovela ‘Battleground,’ ‘Forbidden,’ ‘Hush,’ ‘Hustle,’ ‘Jemeji’ and ‘Ajoche.’

The late scriptwriter also featured in Africa Magic's legal series ‘E.V.E.’

The University of Calabar graduate was a content developer, screenwriter, playwright, and actor.

Funlola Aofiyebi, Iretiola Doyle pay tribute to Abang

Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi has paid a tribute to the late Abang saying his death is painful.

‘...Thank you for soooooo many dramatic twists in all the Africa Magic TV shows(Tinsel, Hush, Battleground and more) R.I.P. Osang Abang, we must not question God but this one is too painful!! Nigeria just lost another..’

In the same vein, Iretiola Doyle has also paid tribute to the late Abang.

‘...Osang Abang was one of the names at the top left hand corner of many scripts, not just for this particular show, but several other major Mnet productions…’

The late Abang was an experienced writer that worked across television, film, theatre and digital and print media with a demonstrated history in the entertainment industry.