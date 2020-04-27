Amid the increasing demand for Netflix content during the Covid-19 lockdown, Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has confirmed that her 2019 film, 'Love is War' will join Netflix's list of increasing titles sooner than originally scheduled.

'Love is War' will begin streaming on Netflix from Wednesday, April 29, 2020 as confirmed by Omoni Oboli and film distributors, Filmone.

The political drama written by Inkblot's Naz Onuzo follows the story of a couple who become political opponents. It stars Omoni Oboli, Richard Mofe Damijo, Toke Makinwa, Jide Kosoko and Shaffy Bello.