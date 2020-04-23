Omoni Oboli has revealed that her 2019 political drama 'Love is War'will be making an early call on Netflix as her birthday gift to fans.

The filmmaker/actor who recently turned 42 shared on Instagram that while the movie isn't due for release, she's agreed with Netflix to give it an earlier than planned release date.

She wrote: "LOVE IS WAR wasn’t due for release on Netflix yet but I spoke to my Netflix family and told them I really wanted to give you all a birthday present from me and they obliged"!

The film's Netflix date will be confirmed in the coming days.