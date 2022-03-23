RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Lota Chukwu unveils a first-look at '37 To Go' starring Daniel Etim-Effiong, Bambam Adenibuyan

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film centres on a couple stuck in a lockdown.

Lota Chukwu's '37 to Go' [Instagram]

Lota Chukwu has unveiled a first-look poster for her latest project '37 to Go'.

The actress and filmmaker recently shared a teaser poster confirming the project as her second directorial project after announcing last year that she was working on a FIFA documentary.

Written by the actress and Victor Sanchez Aghahowa centres on a couple stuck in a lockdown and forced to test their love for each other.

The Chukwu directed film stars Daniel Etim-Effiong, reality star Bambam Adenibuyan and Chukwu. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

News of Chukwu's latest project comes in the wake of career defining moment at AFRIFF as her directorial debut short film 'David' premiered at the festival.

