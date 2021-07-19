Actress Lota Chukwu lands debut lead role in cinema film

The actress recently shared the exciting development via her Twitter handle where she opened up about being cast alongside veterans in the untitled romantic comedy.

"I’ve spent the last 3 weeks leading an ensemble cast, filled with veterans for a new big budget cinema film. Me as a big budget cinema lead, me leading an ensemble cast, me in a romcom… Thank you again 2021, I’m ready for all the blessings and firsts you keep bringing," Chukwu tweeted.

Popular for Africa Magic television series 'Ajoche' and 'Enakhe', Chukwu rose to prominence in Funke Akindele-Bello's hit series, 'Jenifa's Diary' where she starred as Kiki, a friend of the lead character.