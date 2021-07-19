RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Actress Lota Chukwu lands debut lead role in cinema film

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Chukwu says she will star alongside an ensemble cast of veterans in the untitled film.

Nollywood actress Lota Chukwu [Instagram/@thelotachukwu]

Television star, Lota Chukwu has confirmed major milestones in her acting career including her first lead role in a huge budget cinema film.

Recommended articles

The actress recently shared the exciting development via her Twitter handle where she opened up about being cast alongside veterans in the untitled romantic comedy.

ALSO READ: Check out BTS photos from new Nollywood & Hollywood collaboration 'Single Not Searching'

"I’ve spent the last 3 weeks leading an ensemble cast, filled with veterans for a new big budget cinema film. Me as a big budget cinema lead, me leading an ensemble cast, me in a romcom… Thank you again 2021, I’m ready for all the blessings and firsts you keep bringing," Chukwu tweeted.

twitter.com

Popular for Africa Magic television series 'Ajoche' and 'Enakhe', Chukwu rose to prominence in Funke Akindele-Bello's hit series, 'Jenifa's Diary' where she starred as Kiki, a friend of the lead character.

The actress is also a budding director and producer.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actress Lota Chukwu lands debut lead role in cinema film

Watch the new trailer for 'Eyimofe' ahead of North American release

'The goal is to be ritualist' - BBNaija's Ike says as he trolls Internet fraudsters

'Mami Water' selected for La Biennale di Venezia's Final Cut in Venice 9th edition

Check out photos and videos from Chacha Eke's 34th birthday party

Lilian Afegbai spoils herself with Range Rover SUV worth N45M

Kate Henshaw releases stunning photos as she turns 50

MARVEL: 3 ways Black Widow’s ending sets up the ‘HawkEye’ mini-series [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Kay Kay got money on his 'Medulla,' and is steadily making his way to the top