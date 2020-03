Lota Chukwu has released the latest installment in her monthly short film releases produced by Zebra Stripes Networks.

The latest title, 'I am (Now/ Not) My Mother' is based on a woman who struggles to deal with her traumatic experience as a child and her increasingly violent husband. Chukwu stars alongside Wole Ojo and Diana Egwuatu in the domestic violence themed short film.

Director: Lota Chukwu Music: Leke Isaac , Story: Nike Fagbule, Editor: Nike Awolowo,