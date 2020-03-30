Nollywood filmmaker, Charles Okpaleke has kick started a social media challenge to raise funds to help the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The filmmaker shared a video on Instagram a few hours ago challenging media personality Toke Makinwa, celebrity photographer, George Okoro among others to support Play Network Africa in realising N15 million. He also confirmed his donation of N250,000 to start-off the challenge.

He wrote, "We want to raise 15 million to support NCDC and people who have been hit by the economic situation caused by this pandemic. All I need is 60 people".