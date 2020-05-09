Play Network's multiple award-winning debut feature film, 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' is finally coming to Netflix.

The critically acclaimed thriller is billed to premiere on the streaming platform this May alongside four other Nollywood titles as confirmed by Filmone.

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' is one of the most anticipated Nollywood films to premiere on the streamer following its massive reception in 2019. The movie grossed over 150 million in box office

Starring JideKene Achufusi in his breakout role, the movie is a sequel to the Chris Obi Rapu directed 1992 thriller, ' Living in Bondage'.