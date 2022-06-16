TNC Africa debuts teaser for 'Little Black Book' season 2

Recall that season one of the web series wrapped with the pair agreeing to keep things strictly professional. The pact appears to be short-lived as season two's teaser suggests that the couple are back and on the verge of a fresh breakup.

In February, TNC Africa announced production of the series second season, revealing that Nollywood legends Kanayo O. Kanayo and Bimbo Akintola had joined the cast. While the production company has kept things quiet about Akintola's role, fans learnt that Kanayo will play Leo's father, Captain.

New talents who joined the already star-studded cast include Nengi Adoki, Paul Utomi, Michael Ejoor, Moet Abebe, Jude Chukwuka, and Helena Nelson.

Little Black Book’s returning cast include Ikechukwu Onunaku, Teniola Aladese, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Jeffrey Kanu, and Bimitan Adegoke. Season two is directed by Belinda Yanga-Agedah with Adaugo Uzoma (Juju Stories, Mami Wata) as producer.

Sally Kenneth Dadzie, author of the book series which Little Black Book is adapted from, is credited as writer along with writer and poet, Marycolette Matiki.

Season one of the hit web series follows Tade (Teniola Aladese), a brilliant business executive trying to get her life back on track after a series of failures, and Leo (Ikechukwu Onunaku), a millionaire hotel entrepreneur defying the odds to keep his business in the green, and a little black book of gorgeous women, unfolding truths and hidden desires between them. The new season's second season is yet to be confirmed.