It was a LIT independence day celebration for the BBN housemates as they were visited with loads of Sunshine to lighten up the rainy day.

To start off the day, the housemates were tasked to “Find their Sunshine”, which was basically to search the entire house for hidden bottles of the new Lipton Ice Tea, which recently launched into the Nigerian market.

Lipton Ice Tea brought the sunshine to the BBN House on Independence Day

The second task was a puzzle where they were meant to put together different pieces of the puzzle to form the Peach and Lemon variants of Lipton Ice Tea. Mike emerged as the winner and jumped in excitement; “Finally I won something”. As the winner, He got N1m and a trip for two to Mauritius.

Soon after the second task, the housemates had the next round of Sunshine. Adekunle Gold visited the housemates and brought along their Independence day themed Lipton Ice Tea attires to get them set for the LIT party.The attires were Super LIT, branded in Lipton Ice tea colors.

The party had every attribute of LITness; a live band performed for the housemates, there was lots of food and drink to go round and a cool Owambe twist where they sprayed each other with LIT money. While the party was on, other celebrities such as Sophie Alakija, Jemima Osunde, Efe Irele and Taymesan joined the party.

The housemates definitely chopped beta life as they partied with Adekunle Gold and other celebrities; all thanks to Lipton Ice Tea.

