Here's what we know about Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman's upcoming movie

In an exclusive with Shock Ng, the producers of the upcoming project share details on what is to come. From the stills released from the ongoing principal photography, Linda and Ibrahim appear to play a couple affected by a sad occurrence and their extreme means to navigate the situation.

Written by Chijioke Ononiwu, the story explores the agonising experience of losing a child and the effect that the grieving process has on the mother. The sad occurrence influences her choices and significantly affects her relationships with other people around her.

The story is said to have taken five years to develop and is expected to be a captivating story for its viewers in the days to come, as the makers share the intentionality placed into its creation.

Ononiwu shared, “While staying true to the conventions of the genre, we also infused some unique and unexpected elements to keep the story fresh... It’s essential to strike a balance between honoring genre traditions and delivering a story that feels innovative and compelling.”

Directed by Muyiwa Aluko, the feature film has a concise cast list that includes Tina Mba, Kelechi Udegbe, Bolaji Ogunmola, Greg Ojefua, Seun Ajayi, Wendy Lawal, Tunji Olanrewaju, Dipo “Dipsen” Olanrewaju, and Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko.

