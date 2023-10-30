ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's what we know about Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman's upcoming movie

Faith Oloruntoyin

What's better than one actor's return, if not a loved-up couple in one title?

Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman play intense roles in the new title To Love and Protect [Twitter/Shockng]
Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman play intense roles in the new title To Love and Protect [Twitter/Shockng]

Recommended articles

In an exclusive with Shock Ng, the producers of the upcoming project share details on what is to come. From the stills released from the ongoing principal photography, Linda and Ibrahim appear to play a couple affected by a sad occurrence and their extreme means to navigate the situation.

Ibrahim and Linda Sulieman remain couples in the new title To Love and Protect [Shockng]
Ibrahim and Linda Sulieman remain couples in the new title To Love and Protect [Shockng] Pulse Nigeria

Written by Chijioke Ononiwu, the story explores the agonising experience of losing a child and the effect that the grieving process has on the mother. The sad occurrence influences her choices and significantly affects her relationships with other people around her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story is said to have taken five years to develop and is expected to be a captivating story for its viewers in the days to come, as the makers share the intentionality placed into its creation.

Ononiwu shared, “While staying true to the conventions of the genre, we also infused some unique and unexpected elements to keep the story fresh... It’s essential to strike a balance between honoring genre traditions and delivering a story that feels innovative and compelling.”

Directed by Muyiwa Aluko, the feature film has a concise cast list that includes Tina Mba, Kelechi Udegbe, Bolaji Ogunmola, Greg Ojefua, Seun Ajayi, Wendy Lawal, Tunji Olanrewaju, Dipo “Dipsen” Olanrewaju, and Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko.

Bolaji Ogunmola on the set of the suspense-gripping title To Love and Protect [ShockNg]
Bolaji Ogunmola on the set of the suspense-gripping title To Love and Protect [ShockNg] Pulse Nigeria

To Love and Protect is produced by Watts Camera Action and will make its debut in cinemas across the country in March 2024. There is no specific release date for now.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Funke Akindele unveils all-star cast for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Funke Akindele unveils all-star cast for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Rema's 'RAVAGE' sets new Spotify Nigeria opening day record for an EP

Rema's 'RAVAGE' sets new Spotify Nigeria opening day record for an EP

I am a lover, not a womaniser - Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninolowo

I am a lover, not a womaniser - Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninolowo

I’m ready to act in movies - Tems on future plans

I’m ready to act in movies - Tems on future plans

Desmond Elliot, Kate Henshaw to serve as jury for 12th AFRIFF

Desmond Elliot, Kate Henshaw to serve as jury for 12th AFRIFF

Netflix acquires exciting indigenous drama series 'Ololade'

Netflix acquires exciting indigenous drama series 'Ololade'

Here's what we know about Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman's upcoming movie

Here's what we know about Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman's upcoming movie

Omah Lay previews unreleased song in sold out Paris concert

Omah Lay previews unreleased song in sold out Paris concert

Adebola Williams and wife Kehinde welcome their first child

Adebola Williams and wife Kehinde welcome their first child

Pulse Sports

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The award winning actress Omowunmi Dada is now Michigan’s Artiste in Residence [Instagram/@Omowunmi_Dada]

Omowunmi Dada takes Nollywood to University of Michigan as Artist in Residence

'Slum King' script was scary - Tobi Bakre

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

RMD stars in a South African drama titled Magenta Coal [Twitter/WhatKeptMeUp]

Richard Mofe-Damijo stars in South African Netflix feature 'Magenta Coal'

Egun's big plot is set to roll out an all-star cast [Instagram/filmtrybe]

'Egun' official trailer teases more than an office caught in juju mess