Let Netflix do all the work, with its latest “Play Something” feature

A fridge full of food but nothing seems exciting enough to try, or a family movie night where no one can agree. We’ve all been there, that’s why today 28th April 2021, Netflix has launched “Play Something”

Designed for those all-too-frequent moments when you have no idea what to watch, Play Something takes the stress out of choosing and allows you to instantly watch something new without the hassle of browsing or Play Something Else to watch other shows and films tailored to your taste. Play Something may already sound familiar—we’ve been testing this feature for some time and members in the test have been sharing some really helpful feedback along the way.

When you hit the ‘Play Something’ button, you’ll be instantly met with a series or film we know you’ll love based on what you’ve watched before.

For members that use screen-readers, Play Something fully supports Text-to-Speech (TTS). To discover your next favorite film or show with Play Something using TTS, visit our Accessibility help center for more information on how to enable this feature through your TV device settings.

When you hit the ‘Play Something’ button, you’ll be instantly met with a series or film we know you’ll love based on what you’ve watched before. Or with one more click you can ‘Play Something Else’ and get;

A brand new series or film,

A series or film you’re already watching,

A series or film on your list, or

An unfinished series or film you may want to revisit.

And to keep it easy, you can find Play Something in multiple ways on your TV:

Underneath your profile name

The tenth row on your Netflix homepage

The navigation menu on the left of the screen

When finding your next story to watch, there are ways to unlock a whole roster of new content.

Whether you’re in the mood for a new or familiar favorite, Let the story find you, just ‘Play Something’ and let Netflix handle the rest. Easy.