Lerai Rakoditsoe unveiled as Nickelodeon's first 'Nickmusic' host

The locally produced music show hosted by social changemaker and Girl Up executive, Lerai Rakoditsoe, will feature music from African artists and across the world.

Confirming the exciting development, Rakoditsoe shared: “I am excited to be part of the Nickelodeon Africa family and to be the first young African host for the channel.

"Having grown up watching the channel myself, I know how important it is for young minds to see someone like themselves on screen. Authentic representation is really important and to see myself on the channel is mind-blowing. I’m extremely grateful and looking forward to interacting with viewers across Africa and to show off some of my NickMusic moves.”

“Nickelodeon promises to always stay true to kids across the continent. In our commitment to grow local relevance and content, we are solidifying this by now tapping into music as a passion point for our local viewers with the introduction of a family-friendly local music show,” added Dillon Khan, VP for Nickelodeon at ViacomCBS Networks Africa.