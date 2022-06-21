The legendary 'Marry Poppins' star recently stumbled on Paparazzi in Los Angeles and wasted no time in spreading the joy.
Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke says he's 'happy to be here!'
Hollywood star Dick Van Dyke has expressed his delight to be alive and well.
According to Daily Mail, the 96-year-old was spotted leaving a restaurant where he had lunch with a friend. Reacting to questions about Fathers' day, the father of four revealed he planned on a low-key celebration. "I'm just glad to still be here," the actor jokingly added.
The beloved dad of four and grandfather of seven, is one of Hollywood's most awarded stars with five Primetime Emmys, a Tony and a Grammy. He holds the Screen Actors Guild's highest honour, the SAG Life Achievement Award and in 1995, he was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.
Dyke is famous for major productions including musicals 'Bye Bye Birdie' (1963), 'Mary Poppins' (1964), and 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' (1968). The star actor returned to the screens in 2018 'Mary Poppins.'
