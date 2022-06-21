RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke says he's 'happy to be here!'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Hollywood star Dick Van Dyke has expressed his delight to be alive and well.

Dick Van Dyke [Showbiz Sheet]
Dick Van Dyke [Showbiz Sheet]

The legendary 'Marry Poppins' star recently stumbled on Paparazzi in Los Angeles and wasted no time in spreading the joy.

Recommended articles

According to Daily Mail, the 96-year-old was spotted leaving a restaurant where he had lunch with a friend. Reacting to questions about Fathers' day, the father of four revealed he planned on a low-key celebration. "I'm just glad to still be here," the actor jokingly added.

The beloved dad of four and grandfather of seven, is one of Hollywood's most awarded stars with five Primetime Emmys, a Tony and a Grammy. He holds the Screen Actors Guild's highest honour, the SAG Life Achievement Award and in 1995, he was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

Dyke is famous for major productions including musicals 'Bye Bye Birdie' (1963), 'Mary Poppins' (1964), and 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' (1968). The star actor returned to the screens in 2018 'Mary Poppins.'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke says he's 'happy to be here!'

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke says he's 'happy to be here!'

Here's a first-look teaser at 'OSAwumikani' short film

Here's a first-look teaser at 'OSAwumikani' short film

I don't think I can ever play a gay role - actor Nosa Rex

I don't think I can ever play a gay role - actor Nosa Rex

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Moses Babatope to serve as a juror in 2022 International Emmy Awards

Moses Babatope to serve as a juror in 2022 International Emmy Awards

'We are not officially divorced' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

'We are not officially divorced' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

Amazon Prime Video partners with Nemsia studios on Nollywood pioneer slate deal

Amazon Prime Video partners with Nemsia studios on Nollywood pioneer slate deal

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Trending

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

Reunion: Saskay denied me more times than Judas denied Christ - JayPaul

Saskay and JayPaul [Instagram]

Nollywood films you should see before the year runs out

The Man of God Netflix movie [Instagram]