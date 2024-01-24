ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Layi Wasabi takes centre stage in Falz's latest web series 'The Interview'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The online series premieres on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Layi Wasabi takes lead in 'The Interview' [Instagram/House 21 Media]
Layi Wasabi takes lead in 'The Interview' [Instagram/House 21 Media]

Recommended articles

On the 23rd of January 2024, Falz who took on the role as a director, unveiled the trailer for his upcoming web series, The Interview. The new project is produced by his company, House 21 Media, which is renowned for the previous web series Therapy, featuring Toke Makinwa.

The Interview centres around funny interview stories and is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 6 pm. Subsequent episodes will drop every Thursday on the House 21tv YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser provides a glimpse into the storyline, showcasing Wasabi as an interviewer embarking on a comedic quest to screen various individuals with diverse personalities. Falz on the other hand, takes on the role of a herbalist to a desperate applicant.

While Wasabi has recently made his mark in the acting world with appearances in projects like Adire and the upcoming sequel to Anikulapo by Kunle Afolayan, this venture into acting places him squarely in the spotlight, generating heightened anticipation among viewers.

The star-studded cast includes Broda Shaggi, Nasboi, Yvonne Jegede, Basket Mouth, Akah Nnani, Geneoveva Umeh, Isoken Aruede, Harriet Ojobaro Akinola, and Charles Ugochukwu.

Check out the trailer below:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla, Libianca nominated for 2024 Brit Awards

Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla, Libianca nominated for 2024 Brit Awards

Women are the most powerful beings on earth - Seyi Awolowo apologises again

Women are the most powerful beings on earth - Seyi Awolowo apologises again

Spotify playlists that will inspire you to chase your 2024 goals

Spotify playlists that will inspire you to chase your 2024 goals

Phyna accuses wig vendor of cyberbullying, asks police to intervene

Phyna accuses wig vendor of cyberbullying, asks police to intervene

Layi Wasabi takes centre stage in Falz's latest web series 'The Interview'

Layi Wasabi takes centre stage in Falz's latest web series 'The Interview'

A short guide on clearing a song

A short guide on clearing a song

6 years since the release of Burna Boy's 'Outside': Is it his most important album?

6 years since the release of Burna Boy's 'Outside': Is it his most important album?

BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash over 'single till you're married' comment

BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash over 'single till you're married' comment

Jonzing World signee Gdzilla says his mask was for publicity

Jonzing World signee Gdzilla says his mask was for publicity

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February [Twitter/Giannis Antetokounmpo]

NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February

Showmax set to debut new season of 'Flawsome' series

Showmax releases teaser for 'Flawsome' season 2 promising more drama

Sci-fi series 'Iwaju' is set for its Disney plus debut [ShockNg]

Lagos-centered sci-fi 'Iwaju' to start streaming on Disney Plus in February

'Kesari' will no longer proceed to Netflix this January [Instagram/iteleempire]

Itele's 'Kesari' will no longer start streaming on Netflix this January