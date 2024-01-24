Layi Wasabi takes centre stage in Falz's latest web series 'The Interview'

On the 23rd of January 2024, Falz who took on the role as a director, unveiled the trailer for his upcoming web series, The Interview. The new project is produced by his company, House 21 Media, which is renowned for the previous web series Therapy, featuring Toke Makinwa.

The Interview centres around funny interview stories and is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 6 pm. Subsequent episodes will drop every Thursday on the House 21tv YouTube channel.

The teaser provides a glimpse into the storyline, showcasing Wasabi as an interviewer embarking on a comedic quest to screen various individuals with diverse personalities. Falz on the other hand, takes on the role of a herbalist to a desperate applicant.

While Wasabi has recently made his mark in the acting world with appearances in projects like Adire and the upcoming sequel to Anikulapo by Kunle Afolayan, this venture into acting places him squarely in the spotlight, generating heightened anticipation among viewers.

The star-studded cast includes Broda Shaggi, Nasboi, Yvonne Jegede, Basket Mouth, Akah Nnani, Geneoveva Umeh, Isoken Aruede, Harriet Ojobaro Akinola, and Charles Ugochukwu.