The soundtrack for Play Networks' 'Rattle Snake' remake is already in the works and award-winning music producer, Larry Gaga is heading its production.

According to Charles Okpaleke, CEO of Play Networks, Larry Gaaga has been commissioned to produce the soundtracks for the upcoming movie ahead of its November theatrical release. He shared the update via Instagram on April 4, 2020.

He shared, "this movie is coming to cinemas in November, but @larrygaaga is already working on the soundtrack. So apparently he comes up with 50 tracks, and during production and post production he picks the top 12 to 15 tracks to match different scenes in the movie!"

Recall that Gaaga produced the soundtracks for the highly successful 'Living in Bondage Breaking Free' , a project that earned him an African Magic Viewers' Choice award.