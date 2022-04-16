‘Ladybuckit & the Motley Mopsters’ animated film begins streaming on Netflix

The animated film produced by Chris Idihero premiered on the streamer on Friday, April 15, over a year after its nationwide theatrical release.

Confirming the news, the film’s social media handles shared a post with the caption:

“The wait is finally over! Nigeria’s first cinematic, feature length animation movie, Ladybuckit & the Motley Mopsters is now streaming on Netflix! This Easter, join a band of marvelous misfits on an extraordinary family adventure!”

Starring Bimbo Akintola, Kalu Ikeagwu, Patrick Doyle, Francis Sule, Casey Edema, Oluchi Odii, Simi Hassan and Awazi Angbalaga, the film follows a precocious, self absorbed little girl finds herself in wildly unfamiliar territory.

There, she encounters a band of highly unusual characters who change the course of her destiny.