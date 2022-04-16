Nigeria’s first cinematic animation movie ‘Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters’ is now streaming on Netflix.
‘Ladybuckit & the Motley Mopsters’ animated film begins streaming on Netflix
The award-winning feature animation movie launched in cinemas back in December.
The animated film produced by Chris Idihero premiered on the streamer on Friday, April 15, over a year after its nationwide theatrical release.
Confirming the news, the film’s social media handles shared a post with the caption:
“The wait is finally over! Nigeria’s first cinematic, feature length animation movie, Ladybuckit & the Motley Mopsters is now streaming on Netflix! This Easter, join a band of marvelous misfits on an extraordinary family adventure!”
Starring Bimbo Akintola, Kalu Ikeagwu, Patrick Doyle, Francis Sule, Casey Edema, Oluchi Odii, Simi Hassan and Awazi Angbalaga, the film follows a precocious, self absorbed little girl finds herself in wildly unfamiliar territory.
There, she encounters a band of highly unusual characters who change the course of her destiny.
’Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters’ is written by Blessing Amidu, Stanlee Ohikuare, directed by Adebisi Adetayo and executive produced by Blessing Afidu and Nero Afiari.
