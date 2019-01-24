A wave of excitement, pride, and honour are all Lady Gaga feels after securing two Oscar nominations.

The internationally acclaimed musician took to her Twitter account to show her gratitude for the nominations.

The movie, which was directed and co-produced by Bradley Cooper, cupped eight nominations ahead of 2019 Oscars.

“There really is no greater honour, and to share this excitement with Bradley, Sam, Mark, Andrew and everyone involved in the film is pretty mind-blowing… It is still unbelievable. I am still in shock. This is a dream come true that a once very little girl could never believe would be happening….” she wrote.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper featured in one of Hollywood’s finest movies, ‘A Star is born.’

The nominees for the 2019 Oscars were announced by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday, January 22, 2018.