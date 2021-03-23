Looking at the impact of the Kumasi film industry, this list, therefore, looks at the Kumawood GOATs (Greatest Of All Time) stars, who by the depth of their talent and work have created indelible memories about their creative contributions to Kumawood.

1.Bob Santo

Bob Santo

The late Bob Santo was a household name from his days in Key Soap Concert Party days before he ventured into acting where he made a name for himself as one of the best comic actors if not the best.

Santo did not live to meet the time the Kumasi Film industry has been named Kumawood. However, playing a role to give the local movie industry a name, he passes to be recognized as one of the Kumawood GOATs.

The actor born John Evans Kwadwo Bosompem died in 2002 at age 62 at the West End Clinic in Kumasi, at about 3 am on Thursday after he was hospitalized for about five weeks.

"Abusuapanin Judas," a colleague actor and partner of Santo, said that Santo's illness started in Sweden while they were on a European tour. He said in Holland, Santo was treated at a hospital before returning to Ghana.

Santo's popular movies include 'Sika Sunsum', ‘Double Sense', 'Hard times’ and ‘Banker-to-Banker'. He also recorded a lot of popular jingles for Peace FM and did several TV advertisements.

2.Judas

Abusuapanin Judas

Before Santo’s death, there was no Judas without Santo and otherwise as well. Abusuapanin Judas, real name Tweneboah Kodua, thrilled Ghanaian movie lovers for many years, especially his collaborations with the late Bob Santo.

Santo and Judas

After his friend’s death, the 72-year-old actor has not been the same in the movie scene. Regardless he qualifies to among this list of Kumawood greats who cab never be forgotten for their movies.

Judas was the founder of the Ominitimininim Concert Party group with Bob Santo as the leader. He featured in movies like 'Double Sense', '419 I and II', 'Banker to Banker', 'Marijata', 'That Day', 'Efiewura' among others.

3.Agya Koo

Kumawood actor Agya Koo

Agya Koo also begun his career as a comedian at Key Soap Concert party. In this list, the 51-year-old actor born Kofi Adu stands as one of the faces that bridged the gap between the old Kumasi Film Industry and the contemporary one that birthed today's Kumawood.

It's not surprising that the actor brags that his fallout from Kumawwod is the reason Kumawood isn't selling as it used to.

When Agya Koo reached his peak in the late 2000s, he was the lead actor in almost all the films that saw Kumawood thriving than films produced in Accra to the point that Nollywood acts like Mr Ibu came to feature in Kumawood movies.

From left to right: Lil Win, Mr Ibu and Agya Koo

With his effort and impact, Agya Koo can definitely not escape this list of Kumawood GOATs.

4.Kyeiwaa

Kyeiwaa holds bridal shower

The actress' real name is Rose Akua Atta Mensah but got her showbiz name 'Kyeiwaa' after playing the lead role in the record-breaking ‘Kyeiwaa’ movie.

The film sold thousands of copies forcing the actress into a legendary status because the demand was high that producers kept producing it till the last part 11.

'Kyeiwaa' gained recognition in Ghana and beyond as it became one of the best selling Kumawood movies.

The movie saw Kyeiwaa portray the role of a local witch. Not only did she kill the role, but she brought a lot of humour to the movie, making her one of the funniest female Kumawood faces.

5.Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown shares stunning photos on her birthday

Presently the actress passes to described as the face of Kumawood. The 42-year-old versatile actress with her talent has managed to court attention not just in Kumawood but the Accra produced movies as well.

The mother of one is even considered by many as the most successful Ghanaian actress, a status that places her in this list of Kumawood's top 10 actors of all that time that can not be forgotten in this generation.

Nana Ama Mcbrown and Emelia Brobbey

Nana Ama McBrown is now a TV presenter with UTV with a lot of movies in her name. Others call her the Queen of brands ambassadorial deals because she has featured in a list of TV advertisements for brands.

6.Akrobeto

Akrobeto

Akwasi Boadi, the 58-year-old actor, has paid his dues in the Ghanaian movie industry and deserves a legendary status for his exploits.

At age 18, Akrobeto met Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo and performed with his Kristo Asafo Band, when the band visited his hometown Akyem Ayerebi to perform. Akrobeto remained with the Kristo Asafo band and moved to Accra.

He made appearances in the popular Keysoap Concert Party in the 2000s before venturing into Kumawood.

It's no doubt Akrobeto has added relevance to Kumawood as rose to become a UTV Presenter, with his satirical "Real News" show which has gone viral globally several times - certainly that's a GOAT move.

7.Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin

Lil Win and Nana Ama McBrown

After the likes of Agya Koo paved the way to make Kumawood a hit, the likes of Lil Win showed up and took it to another level with their humour and ability to connect with the younger generation.

Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil WIn became so famous with his movies and skits flying around to date. If you are counting the top 10 richest Kumawood actors, Lil Win, can certainly not miss that list and that goes to say he is a Kumawood GOAT who can't be forgotten anytime soon.

Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' flaunts his new customized car

One of Lil Win's uniqueness is his ability to play the character of an old man which he has done in a lot of productions. That versatility drew more attention to Lil Win's craft.

He featured in movies like Akurase Tumi, A True Life Story Satan Condom Producer.

8.Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu

As part of the new school Kumawood actors, Kwaku Manu, has worked his way up to became a name that will hardly not be mentioned if there's any conversation about popular Kumawood stars.

From dropping out of school to becoming a shoemaker before acting came his way, the father of three has made some of the funniest movie scenes that will always be gold anytime they pop up.

Kwaku Manu and his lovely family

Kwaku Manu and Lil Win were becoming like the modern-day Judas and Santo but sadly, the vacuum the latter duo has left, couldn't be filled by Lil Win and Kwaku Manu.

Regardless, they have given Kumawood relevance by making it more attractive to the younger generation. Kwaku Manu's "Wo y3 me taste" pick-up line in a movie remains a popular pick-up line people use in real life.