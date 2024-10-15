Kunle Afoloyan’s latest thriller, 'Recall,' premieres at AFRIFF this November

Ahead of the 13th edition of one of Africa’s biggest film festivals on November 3- November 9, 2024, the filmmaker took to his Instagram page to announce that his newest feature has been selected to screen at the festival.

“So excited to unveil the official poster for “RECALL,” Kunle Afolayan’s latest psychological thriller, set to premiere at AFRIFF on November 7th! The cast of “Recall” features an exceptional lineup of talent, led by the stunning and incredibly gifted @sharonooja @afriff Set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, “Recall” follows the emotional journey of Goke and Anita as their seemingly perfect love story takes an unexpected and mysterious turn. Stay tuned for the trailer and full cast reveal!” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) brings together original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices in cinema and fresh filmmaking perspectives. The annual program includes dramatic, documentaries, features and short films; showcasing new creators, emerging trends in storytelling and cinematic expression from talents in Africa and the diaspora.

Since 2010, hundreds of films launched at the festival have gone on to gain critical acclaim and reach new audiences worldwide. Some of them include Breath of Life and Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.

This year’s edition of AFRIFF themed, ‘Africans for Africa; Building global bridges’ is “a deliberate intervention to foster valuable exchanges of ideas, production connections and business relationships that deliver value, build capacity and create wealth.”