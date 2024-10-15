RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kunle Afoloyan’s latest thriller, 'Recall,' premieres at AFRIFF this November

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Afolayan is known for his directorial efforts in the Anikulapo series.

Kunle Afolayan unveils official poster of his new movie, 'Recall' [Instagram/@kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan unveils official poster of his new movie, 'Recall' [Instagram/@kunleafo]

Recommended articles

Ahead of the 13th edition of one of Africa’s biggest film festivals on November 3- November 9, 2024, the filmmaker took to his Instagram page to announce that his newest feature has been selected to screen at the festival.

“So excited to unveil the official poster for “RECALL,” Kunle Afolayan’s latest psychological thriller, set to premiere at AFRIFF on November 7th! The cast of “Recall” features an exceptional lineup of talent, led by the stunning and incredibly gifted @sharonooja @afriff Set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, “Recall” follows the emotional journey of Goke and Anita as their seemingly perfect love story takes an unexpected and mysterious turn. Stay tuned for the trailer and full cast reveal!” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) brings together original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices in cinema and fresh filmmaking perspectives. The annual program includes dramatic, documentaries, features and short films; showcasing new creators, emerging trends in storytelling and cinematic expression from talents in Africa and the diaspora.

Since 2010, hundreds of films launched at the festival have gone on to gain critical acclaim and reach new audiences worldwide. Some of them include Breath of Life and Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.

This year’s edition of AFRIFF themed, ‘Africans for Africa; Building global bridges’ is “a deliberate intervention to foster valuable exchanges of ideas, production connections and business relationships that deliver value, build capacity and create wealth.”

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blaqbonez continues lover boy era with 3 new tracks titled 'The Orange Pack'

Blaqbonez continues lover boy era with 3 new tracks titled 'The Orange Pack'

Kunle Afoloyan’s latest thriller, 'Recall,' premieres at AFRIFF this November

Kunle Afoloyan’s latest thriller, 'Recall,' premieres at AFRIFF this November

Singer Skales says he regrets not having baby mamas

Singer Skales says he regrets not having baby mamas

Burna Boy leads Nigerian artists on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Burna Boy leads Nigerian artists on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Jasper Aziegbemhin’s Golden Mhinutes Pictures set to launch cultural thriller, ‘Idia’

Jasper Aziegbemhin’s Golden Mhinutes Pictures set to launch cultural thriller, ‘Idia’

Protecting Childhood: Why celebrities keep their kids off Social Media

Protecting Childhood: Why celebrities keep their kids off Social Media

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Full list of winners for Nigeria

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Full list of winners for Nigeria

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nemsia Studio unveils new title, ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu. [Instagram/@nemsiastudios]

Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others [Instgram/@jamesabinibi]

James Abinibi’s ‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang [Instagram/@filmeoneng]

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang

'To Love and Protect’ has been officially selected to screen at the London International Pan African Film Festival on October 23, 2024.

‘To Love and Protect’ makes official selection for London PAFF 2024