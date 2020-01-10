Prolific filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has announced his company’s readiness to shoot his next movie entitled 'CITATION.'

Exploring a subject of social decadence in the educational sector, the new movie is a College Drama about a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of sexual harassment from a lecturer.

Addressing the media on Thursday January 9, 2020, at a press conference to unveil the journey of yet another creative endeavour in his near two-decade career, Afolayan said his company is set – after pre-production which started in October 2018 - for five weeks of shoot, beginning January 10, 2020, through February 15, 2020, in three countries.

According to the award-winning filmmaker, his company is partnering Ford Foundation on the project which has been designed to propel women to aspire to become successful leaders by providing counterexamples to negative gender stereotypes.

Canon Central and North Africa, he noted, is also coming on board his movie project for the second time in a row. A number of partners who will be helping the movie a reality include Access bank, Ajike Peoples’ Support Centre, a Non-Governmental Organisation and pet project of Mrs. Olufolake Ajike Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State; and Ministry of Culture and Creative Industries in Cape Verde, as main sponsors of the country’s locations of the shoot.

Speaking further on the theme of the movie, the filmmaker said, "CITATION will create awareness on the different forms of violence against women and girls in the public and private sphere. It will educate the society on women's rights and the ways to enforce these rights for the achievement of equality and tranquility. The movie will encourage and embolden women to stand up against mistreatment and abuse by a patriarchal society. It has also been designed to propel women to aspire to become successful leaders and thereby provide counterexamples to negative gender stereotypes."