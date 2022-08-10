Kreglex Productions partners with NGOs to launch The Cabal Talk Show; Ladies Cabal and Men Cabal

Kreglex Productions which is known for delivering the most compelling media content aimed at encouraging individuals to have better social values has recently partnered with NGOs such as Dorothy Njemanze Foundation (DNF), and Media Concern Initiative among others to provide counseling, shelter, medical, psychosocial, law enforcement, legal and economic support to aid survivors of domestic abuse on their healing journey. Furthermore, Kreglex Productions launched The Cabal Talk Show to highlight issues plaguing our society and give a voice to survivors who need to be heard.