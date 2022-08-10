RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kreglex Productions partners with NGOs to launch The Cabal Talk Show; Ladies Cabal and Men Cabal

Kreglex Productions which is known for delivering the most compelling media content aimed at encouraging individuals to have better social values has recently partnered with NGOs such as Dorothy Njemanze Foundation (DNF), and Media Concern Initiative among others to provide counseling, shelter, medical, psychosocial, law enforcement, legal and economic support to aid survivors of domestic abuse on their healing journey. Furthermore, Kreglex Productions launched The Cabal Talk Show to highlight issues plaguing our society and give a voice to survivors who need to be heard.

The Cabal Talk Show, created and directed by the entrepreneur and filmmaker, Oluwatosin Alex Ayilara, provides an atmosphere where young minds can freely discuss different aspects of life, social issues, and their experiences.

Whilst the first segment of The Cabal Talkshow; Ladies Cabal launched a few weeks ago, The Men Cabal is set to take off with its first topic; Unwanted Pregnancy.

Watch as our guests give their opinions on some hard-hitting topics via the YouTube page https://tinyurl.com/cabaltalkshow

