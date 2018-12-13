King Of Boys, Wedding Party 2 make 2018 Google trend search

news

For 2018, Kemi Adetiba's 'King Of Boys' and EbonyLife films' 'Wedding Party 2' rank top as the highest searched Nollywood movies on Google.

On Wednesday, December 12, 2018, Google released its list of the eight most searched movies of 2018 as part of its annual "Year in Search" series.

The Google search trend shows the movies that trended in Nigeria in 2018 and which also had several searches by Nigerians.

The list had movie-related searches and majorly involved the movies that were seen most in Nigeria by Nigerians using the Google platform.

Here are the list of the most searched movies that trended in Nigeria in 2018 1. Black Panther

The 2018 Fantasy/Science Fiction from Marvel Studio and directed by Ryan Coogler comes top on the 2018 Google trend searches in Nigeria list. According to Google, 95% of Google users in Nigeria liked 'Black Panther', which grossed $1.344 billion as of May 22, 2018. The movie, according to Film House Distribution, is the highest watched movie in Nigeria staying on number one spot at the Nigerian box office for over ix weeks.

2. Avengers: Infinity War

This Marvel studio production directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo ranks second on the 2018 Google trend searches in Nigeria list. With 92% of Google users in Nigeria applauding the movie, Avengers Infinity War, which features Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, and Chadwick Boseman grossed a total of $2.048 billion at the box office. With a budget of almost $400 million, 'Avengers: Infinity War' emerged the third-most-expensive film ever made.

3. Acrimony

Tyler Perry's 'Acrimony' starring Taraji P. Henson was also accepted by Nigerians, who trooped to the cinemas to see the movie. According to Google, 91% of users in Nigeria liked the movie which grossed a total of $46.4 million at the box office.

4. Venom

This Marvel produced thriller cum sci-fi ranks fourth on the list of 2018 Google trend searches in Nigeria. Grossing $851.3 million at the box office, the movie starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson, was directed by Ruben Fleischer. 95% of Google users in Nigeria liked the movie and this was evident in the sales at the cinemas in Nigeria.

5. Deadpool 2

Globally, the Marvel produced fantasy cum sci-fi titled 'Deadpool 2' was a hit and Nigerian audience were not left out. Featuring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, 94% of Google users in Nigeria liked 'Deadpool 2' which grossed a total of $734.2 million at the box office.

6. King of Boys

Currently on the number one spot after holding down the spot for seven weeks since it made its way into the cinemas, Kemi Adetiba's second feature film, 'King Of Boys' made its way to the 2018 Google trend searches in Nigeria list. Featuring Sola Sobowale, Reminisce, Toni Tones, Adesua Etomi, Illbliss, Demola Adedoyin and many others, 97% of Google users in Nigeria like the movie. The movie, according to Film House Distribution, has grossed ₦200 million in its seventh week in the cinema.

7. Wedding Party 2

The seventh most searched movie on Google in 2018 is the sequel to EbonyLife films' hit movie, 'Wedding Party.' Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the movie, which grossed ₦500 million according to Film House Distribution, is the second most searched movies from a Nigerian movie company. Featuring Banky W, Daniella Down, Adesua Etomi, Patience Ozokwor, the movie was released in the middle of December 2017 but made waves in 2018.

8. Rampage

Warner Bros sci-fi cum action featuring Dwayne Johnson, Malin Åkerman, and Naomie Harris, made the eighth position on the 2018 Google trend searches in Nigeria list. The movie which was directed by Brad Peyton had 93% of Google users in Nigeria liking it. With a budget of $140 million, the film grossed $426.3 million at the box office.