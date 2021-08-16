RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

KOB: Watch Sola Sobowala, Charly Boy, Nse Ikpe Etim in series' official trailer

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The seven-episode Netflix Original series will premiere August 27, 2021.

King of Boys- The Return of The King [Netflix]

The official trailer for Kemi Adetiba's highly anticipated series 'King of Boys: The Return of the King' is finally here!

Starring Sola Sobowale, Toni Tones, Akin Lewis, Ill Bliss, Reminisce ( the actors reprise their roles from the 2018 blockbuster film) alongside Nse Ikpe-Etim, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Charly Boy, Deyemi Okanlawon and more, the seven-part series will see Eniola Salami (Sobowale) return from exile to run for a political position.

Recall a teaser for 'King of Boys: The Return of the King' debuted in July alongside news that the anticipated sequel will not be a feature film but Netflix's first Nigerian original series. Adetiba announced that that the series will be limited consisting of seven episodes.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

