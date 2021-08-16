The official trailer for Kemi Adetiba's highly anticipated series 'King of Boys: The Return of the King' is finally here!
KOB: Watch Sola Sobowala, Charly Boy, Nse Ikpe Etim in series' official trailer
The seven-episode Netflix Original series will premiere August 27, 2021.
Starring Sola Sobowale, Toni Tones, Akin Lewis, Ill Bliss, Reminisce ( the actors reprise their roles from the 2018 blockbuster film) alongside Nse Ikpe-Etim, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Charly Boy, Deyemi Okanlawon and more, the seven-part series will see Eniola Salami (Sobowale) return from exile to run for a political position.
Recall a teaser for 'King of Boys: The Return of the King' debuted in July alongside news that the anticipated sequel will not be a feature film but Netflix's first Nigerian original series. Adetiba announced that that the series will be limited consisting of seven episodes.
Watch the trailer:
