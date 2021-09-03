King of Boys II: A review

Nigerians have no chill when they want to spit bile on your work. Phiam! We jump on a piece and bring it down.

How is the movie? It is rubbish jare. Doesn’t make sense! What does not make sense? Is it the plot? The actors? The storyline? What exactly and they start blabbing and can't give you the exact word. We are overly critical people, but can we do it constructively?

Most times our criticisms come off as hatred, which you would expect knowing how well Kemi Adetiba went on and on to keep the hype and suspense before the movie was launched.

Whatever the case Kemi Adetiba Visuals is gradually sitting in the minds of Nollywood lovers just like the way you see the Lion mascot and already your imagination is waiting for another classic movie from paramount films. Before I continue should I scream spoiler alert...oya stop and go watch it, else I am a classic spoiler. I spill every detail. So, let's go!

Ade Tiger

A tiger watches keenly from afar then pounces. The Ade tiger character was too soft and ajeboish I thought especially for a Janduku i.e gangster as he called himself in the movie. But as the movie went on and then the twist at the end which I didn't expect, I understood he played the role to the fullest.

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Ade Tiger had too little in his expressions which made him difficult to read or predict, this is not a typical character for such a role but then that fits perfectly agreeing with how it ends and made his loyalty make much sense.

Some would say he had the same expression throughout the movie, but then that was what made him unpredictable, and Kemi did that very intentionally, so I would like to think. The Ajebo part of him makes sense later too. He was brought up by Eniola just like her own child. Adesua as Kemi Salami who was Eniola's daughter, had similar vibes, so nothing was out of place.

Bobby

Dangerous and fierce! Acted very loyal but ended being the one killed for betrayal. Did he betray Oba? Was he used as a scapegoat? Whatever the case may be, Kemi Adetiba left the audience with something to wonder about.

Anyone would have preferred him to be the one playing the role of Ade Tiger but I love how the reverse was done. Danger shouldn't always be expressively fierce. Satan came to eve as gentle snake not as a Dragon.

Young Eniola as Toni Tones

Her role came to be like it's subtle, but it was a significant role, and she was with Eniola all through the movie. There is more Toni Tones has to offer and cannot wait to see her in other movies in the future.

Odudu Bariba

I love the name and I love his costumes. And that's all. I expected more from Charley Boy. His lifestyle is a villain so one would expect to see more actions from him, but it was much of talking. Not sure what that was about but he was playing like an ajebo gangster in a Mushin scene.

But the good thing here is the name. We now have another new name for bad guys aside Makanaki. And we need minute details of where Odudu Bariba was in part one. One would expect to have a little hint of that since he came in as the main villain in part two.

Nse as Jumoke Randle

At first, I felt Nse was a bit too fake and was waiting to understand why and Kemi didn't disappoint. Aduke Kekenlu who later went to Uk and repackaged herself as Jumoke Randle wasn't expected to fit in perfectly into this new self. So, it was very intentional and went well.

Reminisce as Makanaki

Bringing Makanaki to take the crown at the end dispel all the rumours of Oba being someone who does not deserve loyalty. But then Kemi needs to tell us how Makanaki didn't die in part one and suddenly came up in part two.

The spell on Makanaki that he would be killed by his child if he ever had one would come to play in part three, Kemi gave the hint after the end of the movie. Go watch it again to see it. Then the entry of Makanaki to take the throne was a grand style entry. Makanaki should just have his own series.

Ill Bliss as Odogwu Malay

Just like his name, his lifestyle was never about the table or the crown he just wanted to merry about and have his boys around him. Illbliss acted very well like a lyric from his rap songs. Phyno would also have suite that character too.

Plot

Some parts of the story did not sit well with me and rushed. A little touch of Ade Tiger's childhood would be nice and his dad, but I guess that might be another story coming up in part three. The Chigirl and her children begging for the Odogwu Malay scene weren't needed. And why did the curse/spell Makanaki placed on his enemies work for everyone but Oba? Kemi explained to us biko.

Costumes

All the costumes were classy and well-chosen, the only one I did not go with was the green dress Nse wore to see and seduce Aare. Maybe a red dress might have been better, maybe I do not know what seduction all is about or the seduction was just a later plan she chose to try out, aside from that all costumes went perfectly.

Musicals, use of Yoruba proverbs and street slangs

Most songs used were composed specifically for different scenes which was quite good, and I like the way Yoruba proverbs were flying left, right and centre. It is an effective way to bring cultural values into the mainstream.

The scene between Mrs. Randle and Oba which was a show of power was epic. Mafo! Oba won and ended the game play.

Shola Sobowale as Oba/Eniola

Sola Sobole from the days of Lagidigba( if you have watched that before now,) has always being a fierce lady with a special fury. Hell, hath no fury like the temperament of Eniola. Such roles come naturally for her. She is natural and she outperformed herself to be frank. I particularly love how they tried to make

her softer and forgiving at the beginning of episodes 1 and 2. You could see she was trying to force herself to be in that act and was not fitting in naturally, which was a good one for the movie as everything played out nicely

Adetola Fashina

He was the typical Nigerian. Especially how a Nigerian act around powerful and rich people. Always trying to impress and associate to feel powerful too. He played it well. The character showed him as a clever guy who had a history of being manipulative and putting that later to good use to impress his boss. Most would be expecting the boss to be the one influencing him but on the contrary, he was a bad guy himself acting humble in front of his boss. This act to impress made him too jittery.

RMD as 'The Reverend'

Seeing RMD looking younger reminds me of those old days of young RMD as Pastor Jack in one of Nollywood's classics- Private Sin. Brought back that nostalgic feeling. He played the pastor role quite ok; his facial expressions spoke his deep intentions.

Akin Lewis as Aare Akinwade

Grassroot and original old gangster! He understood and feared Eniola the most. He knew her very well and knew she was too unpredictable to toil calmly with, so he made various plans and backup plans to bring her down. As good as he was, he still fell into the same trap he laid for her.

The Elders

Acting like Elders in a Mt Zion movie scene, those elders did not fit the role they played. I mean this table was the table for the underworld. So why were they acting like church elders deliberating on what to do with the stolen church offering?

The Governor's Mum

"I will gift you Two-Bedroom flat in Ajah" that was the funniest line in the movie, said with a straight face by. She fits into the role perfectly; elegant, witty, and overconfident.

Part three will be a banger with so many stories to be unfolded. Makanaki: King of the underworld, Oba King of the new world. Two worlds merging and aligning into a formidable force. Mafo Avengers got nothing on them.

