In March 2019, Kiki Mordi released 'Life at the Bay', a documentary that opened its audience's eyes to the harsh economic realities of women living and raising children on popular Lagos island, Tarkwa Bay.

Nearly a year after her 12-minute documentary, Tarkwa Bay was demolished by the Lagos State government and the BBC journalist is set to tell the story through the lens with the release of 'What Happened to Tarkwa Bay'.

Mordi recently took to Instagram to unveil a gripping trailer ahead of the release of the sequel. She shared:

"On this day last year, #LifeAtTheBay screened for the first time. A lot has happened since then...From the #LATBXmasParty to #ForcedEvictions

It's been mentally exhausting but my team @Document_Women is fully committed to telling this story. Please watch the trailer for #WhatHappenedToTarkwaBay #WHTTB. We're piecing together the story of the island we used to know and where it all went to..."