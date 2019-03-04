Khensani found out that Sol was still contacting her cousin, Arabeng and this infuriated her. Khensani and Arabeng team up to mobilise the people of their community against Sol.

The cousins encouraged the people of the community not to board Sol’s taxi. Khesani led a protest where she narrated how Sol raped and killed her friend.

Sol returned to the streets but met resistance from commuters who refused to board his taxi. He threatened Khesani and promised to get back at her and Arabengi.

ALSO READ: MTV Shuga Down South returns for Season 2 with a twist

Q couldn’t get his eyes of Dineo and he made passes at her after inviting her out for a dinner date. After much persistence, Q won the heart of the smart and athletic tomboy. After a night at the basketball court, Q and Dineo made out on the basketball court.

However, Q was heartbroken when he saw Dineo going on a night date with an older man, who she seemed to be having a romantic affair with.

Zamo intensifies her decision to make it big with the launch of her nail studio. The launch was almost marred when her nail polishes weren’t delivered but a new dealer came to her rescue without payment.

Against all odds, Zamo launched Zamo nail studio and the gathering had Ikpeleng, Bongi and other friends in attendance.

The show returns for the second season with recurring cast members Thuso Mbodu as Ikpeleng, Given Stuurman as Reggie, Lerato Walaza as Zamo, Malibongwe Mdwaba as Kwanele, Mamodibe Ramodibe as Arabeng, Samke Makhoba as Khensani, Jezriel Skei as Q, Mohau Cele as Bongi, and Ayanda Makayi as Sol.

The new season of MTV "Shuga" is executive produced by Sharon King, Sara Piot and Richard Warburton. The first episode is written by Nonzi Bogatsu and

"MTV Shuga: Down South" focuses on the issues faced by young South Africans, with young girls and women, in particular, occupying the focus, due to their vulnerability to pregnancy and HIV infection.

Set against the clubs, bars and student hangouts of South Africa, MTV Shuga relates a bitter-sweet tale of love, betrayal, relationships, and heartache.