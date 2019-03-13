Hart has announced the start of his new show, ‘Irresponsible’ on Netflix.

The comedian and actor made the announcement on Monday, March 11, 2019, on his Instagram page.

The 'Jumanji' actor posted a teaser for the Netflix special, which begins airing on April 2, 2019.

“Mark your calendars damn it. My Comedy special will be dropping on April 2nd on Netflix. I can’t wait….Let’s gooooooo #Irresponsible #ComedicRockStarShit #Netflix,” he wrote as caption of the teaser.

This is a new move from Hart after he stepped down as host of the 2019 Academy Awards.

According to a report by HipHop DX, the set was filmed during his Irresponsible Tour stop at the O2 Arena in London.